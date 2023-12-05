Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 7,456 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Stryker were worth $50,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.85. 225,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,752. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.06. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $233.96 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,236,134. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.17.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

