Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,740 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 132,923 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $955,000. LBP AM SA grew its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 195,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 27.8% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 10,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 2.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,216,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $50,533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,886 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.64. 3,462,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,586,992. The firm has a market cap of $171.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.05. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

