Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,620 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Accenture were worth $88,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 90.4% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 44.7% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACN

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $336.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,613. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $338.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.63 and a 200-day moving average of $312.83. The stock has a market cap of $211.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.