Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 2,908 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Danaher were worth $74,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.83. The stock had a trading volume of 452,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,740. The firm has a market cap of $161.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $249.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.92 and its 200 day moving average is $233.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

