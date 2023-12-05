First Foundation Advisors Sells 7,715 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.4% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after buying an additional 2,941,401 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,968,000 after buying an additional 2,535,055 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IVV traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $459.19. 1,007,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,186,119. The firm has a market cap of $355.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $437.84 and its 200 day moving average is $440.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $376.49 and a one year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

