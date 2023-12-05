Boston Family Office LLC Lowers Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,677 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 136,369 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 145,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $290.63. The company had a trading volume of 944,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,993. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.71 and its 200 day moving average is $239.99. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $296.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.64 billion, a PE ratio of 164.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 378,844 shares of company stock valued at $97,956,394. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

