Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,975,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,612 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Intel were worth $66,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,858,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,881 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Intel by 98,521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,976 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Intel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Intel by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,405,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.68.

Intel Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,232,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,759,523. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.52 billion, a PE ratio of -105.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

