Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Grows By 6.6%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,680,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 63,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

BBD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.30. 2,281,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,856,662. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.0039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,109,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 48.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,108,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,924,000 after buying an additional 23,517,670 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 43.4% during the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 64,072,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,605,000 after buying an additional 19,404,902 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 186.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,049,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,988,000 after buying an additional 34,535,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 31,742,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,465,000 after buying an additional 926,807 shares during the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

