CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 135,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNFinance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNFinance in the second quarter worth about $848,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNFinance by 6.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNFinance by 21.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNFinance by 77.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of CNFinance in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Get CNFinance alerts:

CNFinance Price Performance

Shares of CNF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,724. The company has a current ratio of 558.75, a quick ratio of 453.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99. CNFinance has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.