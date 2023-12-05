Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 6,370,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Benson Hill from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of Benson Hill stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 358,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,382. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Benson Hill has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $2.84.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.00 million. Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a negative return on equity of 51.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Benson Hill will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHIL. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Benson Hill by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 347,939 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the first quarter worth $111,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,103,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Benson Hill by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

