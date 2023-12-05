Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,823 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,068,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,950,604. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $165.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

