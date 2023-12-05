Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.36. 7,251,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,106,266. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.01. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2489 per share. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

