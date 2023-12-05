JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $539.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.05 million.

JOANN Trading Down 26.4 %

NASDAQ JOAN traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. JOANN has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $5.03.

Institutional Trading of JOANN

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JOAN. Loop Capital cut their target price on JOANN from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on JOANN from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

