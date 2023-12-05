Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Down 14.6 %

NASDAQ EVAX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,837. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.08.

Institutional Trading of Evaxion Biotech A/S

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

