Future Fund LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Zoetis makes up approximately 2.6% of Future Fund LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 76.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.00. The company had a trading volume of 187,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,671. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.76 and a 52-week high of $194.99.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.29.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,674 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,459 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

