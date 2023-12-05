Future Fund LLC Invests $321,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 849 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Lululemon Athletica accounts for approximately 3.1% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $460.26. 385,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,590. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $404.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.02. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $467.63. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.42.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

