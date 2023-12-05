iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS INDA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.84. 4,106,470 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.90.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.