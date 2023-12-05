Buckingham Strategic Partners Sells 1,579 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Buckingham Strategic Partners reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,907,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,682 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after buying an additional 17,768,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,691,000 after buying an additional 492,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IBM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.56. 521,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,450,438. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $162.79. The company has a market cap of $147.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

