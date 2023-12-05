Union Savings Bank Buys Shares of 1,476 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $161.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.55. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $162.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

