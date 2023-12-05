West Tower Group LLC Buys New Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after buying an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,370,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,715,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $385,141,000 after buying an additional 2,882,359 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 847.6% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,418,520 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,259,000 after buying an additional 2,163,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,758,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $548,448,000 after buying an additional 1,770,471 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

NYSE AEM traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,714. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

