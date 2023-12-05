Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $11,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in NVR by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in NVR by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in NVR by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in NVR by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total value of $18,864,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,953,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock worth $61,248,065 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR traded up $6.65 on Tuesday, reaching $6,394.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5,936.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6,050.60. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,519.05 and a twelve month high of $6,525.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $118.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on NVR

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.