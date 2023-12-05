Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,626 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $13,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 225.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,634 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 56.1% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.75. 303,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,732. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.12.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

