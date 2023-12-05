Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 760,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,007,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTGX. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,365. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.
