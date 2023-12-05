Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.55.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE DUK traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $92.03. 592,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,530. The company has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.00 and a 200 day moving average of $90.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

