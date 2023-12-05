Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Purchases 1,332 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $15.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $908.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,310. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $893.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $865.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $516.05 and a 52 week high of $999.87.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $867.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.