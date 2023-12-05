Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Raises Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,833 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.84.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.8 %

AMAT traded down $2.65 on Tuesday, reaching $145.62. 1,370,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,958,263. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.29 and its 200-day moving average is $141.76. The company has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.68 and a twelve month high of $157.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

