McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,963,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 17,053 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 33,939 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,729,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $287.20. The stock had a trading volume of 566,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,230. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.13 and a 200 day moving average of $279.65. The stock has a market cap of $208.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.