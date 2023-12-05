Georgetown University Purchases 8,905 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Georgetown University boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,604 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Mizuho Financial Group makes up about 0.5% of Georgetown University’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Georgetown University’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 26,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 67.8% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 18,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 140,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 96,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MFG stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $3.33. 147,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,019. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

