First Foundation Advisors Sells 285 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.4% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $55,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total value of $205,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,542,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total transaction of $205,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,542,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 377,787 shares of company stock worth $124,231,082 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $319.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,435,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,732,176. The business’s 50-day moving average is $318.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.57. The company has a market capitalization of $820.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.46 and a 52-week high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

