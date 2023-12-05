The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Georgetown University

Georgetown University grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 3.4% of Georgetown University’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Georgetown University’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.03. 1,516,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,199,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $109.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.98.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,194 shares of company stock worth $2,163,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

