First Foundation Advisors Sells 8,715 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in CarMax were worth $10,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 125.8% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 456.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

KMX stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,489. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMX. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

