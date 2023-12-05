First Foundation Advisors Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after buying an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,683,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,344,600,000 after buying an additional 370,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,034,694,000 after buying an additional 721,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,632,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,325,865,000 after buying an additional 1,521,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,709,160,000 after buying an additional 827,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $157.03. 1,040,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,104,519. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.98. The company has a market capitalization of $142.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

