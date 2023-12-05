Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.16. 586,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,310. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.62. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

