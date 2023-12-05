West Tower Group LLC Invests $2.02 Million in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 59,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000. APA accounts for 1.4% of West Tower Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in APA by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in APA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in APA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in APA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Price Performance

NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.30. 793,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,976,856. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average is $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $48.14.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on APA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Benchmark cut their target price on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

