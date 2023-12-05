West Tower Group LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 42,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 0.9% of West Tower Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 84,596 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,172,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,860,678. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.51. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

