West Tower Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

West Tower Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in KBR by 930.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KBR in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in KBR by 110.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in KBR in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KBR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

KBR Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KBR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.96. The company had a trading volume of 446,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,302. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $47.70 and a one year high of $65.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.84.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. KBR’s payout ratio is -34.18%.

Insider Activity at KBR

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.53 per share, with a total value of $257,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,584,082.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

