Trybe Capital Management LP Has $14.55 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trybe Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 5.0% of Trybe Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trybe Capital Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after buying an additional 239,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.44.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.01. 1,403,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,521,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.98 billion, a PE ratio of 95.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $263.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.51 and its 200-day moving average is $214.27.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,883,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,726,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,898,900.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 869,824 shares of company stock worth $193,088,017. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

