Pennant Investors LP Purchases 20,000 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Pennant Investors LP boosted its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 416,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. ODP makes up 6.5% of Pennant Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pennant Investors LP’s holdings in ODP were worth $19,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of ODP by 52.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,059 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ODP by 1.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 96,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ODP by 50.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in ODP during the second quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in ODP during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP Trading Up 1.0 %

ODP stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.53. 22,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.23. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $53.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.28. ODP had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. ODP’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ODP shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ODP

About ODP

(Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.