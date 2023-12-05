iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Holdings Raised by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 907.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,153 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.58. 1,819,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,349,011. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.08 and a 200-day moving average of $81.11.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

