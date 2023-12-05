Boston Family Office LLC Has $8.94 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $4.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $479.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,701. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $500.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.17.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

