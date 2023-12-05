Boston Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 220,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after buying an additional 19,477 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.22. 1,047,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,953. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.46. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

