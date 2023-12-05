West Tower Group LLC Invests $157,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 7.2% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of CSX by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.84.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.17. 2,291,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,055,296. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

