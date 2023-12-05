West Tower Group LLC Takes Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $198.48. The stock had a trading volume of 329,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.68. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $226.00.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 58.61%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

