Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Buys 3,866 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for about 3.3% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $51,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Cummins by 99,156.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,192,000 after buying an additional 3,468,486 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 623.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,945 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,182,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,637,000 after purchasing an additional 645,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,435,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.50.

Cummins Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,453. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

