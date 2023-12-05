UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 2,964,013 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,964,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,038,000. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.7% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $30.47. 13,084,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,500,398. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $241.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

