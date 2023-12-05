Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Signet Jewelers updated its FY24 guidance to $9.55-10.18 EPS.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.82. The company had a trading volume of 644,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,285. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.07. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $90.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In related news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $381,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,200.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,200.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $548,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,268.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,249 shares of company stock valued at $7,326,024 in the last ninety days. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,035 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,843,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,386,000 after buying an additional 179,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,610,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,022,000 after buying an additional 19,231 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,556,000 after buying an additional 127,389 shares during the period.

SIG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

