Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) versus Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Financial Comparison

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) and Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Xponential Fitness and Falcon’s Beyond Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xponential Fitness 1.59% -17.66% 7.69% Falcon’s Beyond Global N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.0% of Xponential Fitness shares are held by institutional investors. 47.9% of Xponential Fitness shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xponential Fitness $244.95 million 2.73 $22.16 million ($2.50) -5.64 Falcon’s Beyond Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Xponential Fitness and Falcon’s Beyond Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Xponential Fitness has higher revenue and earnings than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Xponential Fitness and Falcon’s Beyond Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xponential Fitness 0 3 5 1 2.78 Falcon’s Beyond Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus price target of $27.40, suggesting a potential upside of 95.02%. Given Xponential Fitness’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Xponential Fitness is more favorable than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats Falcon’s Beyond Global on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

(Get Free Report)

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates themed entertainment resorts and theme parks. Further, it engages in the production, development, and licensing of proprietary narrative, story-driven intellection property and third-party partnered brands through multiple media and consumer products channels. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.