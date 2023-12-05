Westchester Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.9% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,481,781,000 after buying an additional 2,731,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $128.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.33. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,731 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

