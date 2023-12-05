A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stake Lowered by Lewis Capital Management LLC

Lewis Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the period. A10 Networks makes up 3.8% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,504,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after buying an additional 16,992 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 85.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 44,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,334,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,957,000 after acquiring an additional 485,884 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 17.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 1,871.0% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 903,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 857,687 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATEN. BWS Financial lowered their target price on A10 Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on A10 Networks from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

A10 Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATEN traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.77. 69,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,388. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a market cap of $946.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.07.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $62,430.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,920.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

