Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Grows Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 98,060.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,055,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,695,000 after buying an additional 5,050,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,094,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 219.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after buying an additional 261,295 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 148,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 14,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 36,012 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HACK traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.62. 15,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,981. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average is $51.49. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $42.37 and a 1-year high of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

